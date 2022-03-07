﻿Rizal bettor wins P12.5-M jackpot in Lotto 6/42 draw

A lone bettor from Rizal bagged the PHP12.5-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor guessed the winning combination 18-34-33-39-11-36 for PHP12,537,017.

The ticket was purchased in Taytay.

The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Seven others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 643 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 11,342 will settle for PHP20 each for three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

This is the second time this month that a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the government’s lottery games.

On March 2, a bettor who bought his ticket in Cavite bagged the PHP8.9-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

Source: Philippines News Agency