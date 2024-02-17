Rivals La Salle, Ateneo off to winning start in UAAP men’s volleyball

MANILA: De La Salle University got off to an impressive start in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament with a 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 victory over Adamson University at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday. Noel Michael Kampton and John Mark Ronquillo came up with double-digit scores for the Green Spikers, who managed to thwart the Soaring Falcons' comeback attempt in the third set. Kampton had a game-high 19 points on 15 attacks, two blocks and two aces. He also made seven receptions and seven digs. Ronquillo chipped in 16 hits, one block and one ace, while Diogenes Poquita had 15 excellent sets and Menard Guerrero made 13 digs and 13 receptions. Ateneo outplayed University of the East, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, in the other game. 'I think ano naman sila, 'di naman somehow na-pressure eh. It's just that 'yung communication lang talaga siguro (I think somehow, they weren't under pressure. It's just that, the communication is probably the only thing that will affect us)," debuting La Salle head coach Jose Roque said. 'Nag-usap sila after ng rally, medyo lumamang sila. Nandun naman 'yung tiwala nila sa isa't isa so naging maganda 'yung outcome. Confident naman ako sa team ko na malalagpasan itong game na ito (They talked after the rally. They were up a bit, their trust in each other was there so the outcome was good. I am confident that we will overcome this game)," he added. Adamson grabbed a 24-23 lead in the third set on Mark Leo Coguimbal's attack but La Salle tied the count on Vince Gerard Maglinao's block. Billie Jean Henri Anima blocked Marc Kenneth Paulino and Kampton scored in the next play to wrap up the match. La Salle will go for a 2-0 card against Far Eastern University at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Joel Menor finished with 12 points while Paulino and John Eugenio Gay added in 11 and 10 points, respectively for Adamson, which will try to rebound against University of the Philippines next Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Pasay arena. Source: Phil ippines News Agency