﻿Request necessary to probe fake sex video of Aika Robredo: PNP

The Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) said Sunday it is ready to conduct an investigation into the alleged sex video that surfaced on social media and a popular search engine that allegedly involved Vice President Leni Robredo’s eldest daughter Aika.

But before this can proceed, PNP-ACG spokesperson Lt. Michelle Sabino said the family of the presidential candidate should formally ask for their assistance, especially in trying to track the main propagator of the video.

This is not the first time that the PNP-ACG assisted a candidate in this year’s elections over cyber issues.

The PNP-ACG earlier helped identify the source of the alleged assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sabino said they are simply awaiting the request from the camp of the Vice President for them to initiate the investigation.

“Complainant based ang ACG (ACG is complainant-based). We need someone to file complaints,” she said in a message sent to reporters when asked if Robredo’s camp has reached out to them and if they are investigating the alleged scandal.

Sabino said they are willing to assist in bringing to light the identity of the personality or personalities that are involved.

Some netizens who saw the links advised others to neither open nor engage with the uploaders. Instead, they called on them to report the video and links and have them taken down.

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, the spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President, said they have already reported the videos to authorities.

He also denounced the spread of these links as “direct and vile” amid their progress in their campaign activities.

Prior to Gutierrez’s statement, Robredo tweeted that the “antidote” to fake news is the truth.

There was no mention or reference of the fake news she was referring to.

As this developed, senatorial candidate and former PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar said the proliferation of the said video allegedly targeting Aika Robredo shows the need to intensify efforts to secure cyberspace and the netizens.

He said that what happened to the Vice President’s daughter should have never happened to any woman in the first place.

The retired police general urged law enforcement agencies, particularly the PNP-ACG, to investigate the case and determine the criminals behind the malicious attack.

Eleazar, who also became a commander of the PNP-ACG, has vowed to create legislations that would enhance the investigative and operational capabilities of the country’s law enforcement agencies if he wins in the May 9 senatorial elections.

