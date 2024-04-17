REMAINS OF LAHAD DATU POLICE CHIEF’S DAUGHTER LAID TO REST

LAHAD DATU, The remains of the teen daughter of Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail were laid to rest at the Kampung Haji Khamis Muslim Cemetery at 5.30 pm today. The victim, 14, the youngest of four siblings, was found dead in a pool of blood in a room at her home in Taman Tabanak here yesterday. A post-mortem examination was conducted on the body at the Forensic Unit of Lahad Datu Hospital, which was completed at 3.16 pm. The funeral prayers were performed at the At-Taqwa Mosque of the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters. Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Datuk Shahurinian Jais attended the funeral. Dzulbaharin was appointed as the Lahad Datu district police chief on April 1, replacing ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad. Source: BERNAMA News Agency