Register online for educational aid: Palace to NCR applicants

Malacañang on Saturday encouraged applicants in Metro Manila to register online to avail of the educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) shared a link of the form that needs to be filled out for the payout of the educational aid for indigent students.

"Para sa mga kababayan nating nasa National Capital Region (NCR) na nais mag-apply sa educational assistance na pinapangasiwaan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development NCR, mangyari lamang na mag-register sa link na ito (For NCR residents who want to apply for education assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development NCR, register at this link) https://forms.gle/4KohFYnbamsyiNGJ6," the OPS said.

It also advised the applicants to visit the official Facebook page of the DSWD and its field offices for more updates.

To ensure a more orderly payout of the educational assistance for poor students, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo announced on Wednesday that the aid would be released only to those who registered online.

In a separate statement also on Saturday, Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez, DSWD spokesperson, said the department and the Department of the Interior and Local Government would release guidelines to accommodate those who have no access to the Internet and gadgets.

Lopez likewise announced the cancellation of the distribution of assistance in Boac, Marinduque "due to the growing number of walk-in applicants."

"This involves avoiding potential disorders and adhering to safety and health protocols. The DSWD Central Office and our field offices reiterated that we discourage walk-ins in today's (Saturday) payout to comply with safety and health protocols," he said. "We ask for the cooperation of all in the proper functioning of today's payout."

Source: Philippines News Agency