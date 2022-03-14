﻿Region 4 has most examinees in March 13 CSC test

Region IV (Southern Tagalog) will have the highest number of examinees among the 75,540 who are registered for the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) in 77 testing centers on Sunday.

There will be 10,884 from Region IV, followed by 10,392 from Region VI (Western Visayas), and 7,924 examinees from Region XI (Davao Region).

The CSE-Professional test will be taken by 61,075 examinees, or about 81 percent of the total number, while the rest will take the Subprofessional level.

Examinees and CSC staff will no longer be required to wear face shields but masks should be worn at all times, except when asked by the admitting room examiner to temporarily remove them to check, establish and ensure the identity of the examinee or when taking snacks outside the testing room upon the approval by the room examiner.

“We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions. As the number of cases continues to fall and we resume the conduct of the civil service exams on a nationwide scale, this is not the time to be complacent because the virus is still here,” said CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles in a news release on Friday.

As customarily implemented, the “no ID, no exam” policy will be observed, preferably the same identification card presented during the filing of application.

The CSC equires fully vaccinated examinees to present the original or digital copy of proof of full vaccination while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated examinees must present negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), saliva, or antigen test results.

There may also be local government units that will require negative test results even if fully vaccinated.

Examinees must submit a health declaration form not earlier than one day or within 24 hours prior to exam day.

The space for the temperature reading must be left blank as thermal scanning will be done at the main entrance of the school or testing venue on exam day.

Nograles is hopeful that more Filipinos will be able to take the civil service exams this year.

“If the restrictions remain relaxed in the following months, we shall work on achieving pre-pandemic testing capacity where close to 300,000 examinees are able to take the CSE-PPT in a given schedule,” he said.

