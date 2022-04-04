﻿Red Cross provides emergency medical services at Panagbenga

As Baguio City opened its doors once again to tourists with the belated celebration of the Panagbenga festival, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) provided emergency medical services (EMS).

Instead of the usual February celebration, the city opted to hold the world-renowned festival during the whole month of March 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions on mobility and mass gathering.

One of the highlights of this year’s Panagbenga Flower Festival was Session Road in Bloom held on March 21-27, during which the famous street was closed to traffic and entrepreneurs offered different products to locals and tourists.

During the event, the Philippine Red Cross Baguio City Chapter maintained a station daily, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., to ensure that in case of any emergency, people would be given first aid or transported to a hospital.

The PRC EMS team served 408 patients who had their blood pressure taken, treated five individuals who experienced dizziness and nausea, and transported one patient to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Baguio City remains under Alert Level 1 until April 15.

Travel protocols are posted on its website.

The Philippines has also started welcoming foreign tourists from all countries beginning on April 1, the Department of Tourism announced on its website.

The PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard Gordon, commended everyone for helping the economy but reminded all to continue practicing health safety protocols to avoid any resurgence of Covid-19.

“Kahit sa panahon ng mga kapistahan ay nandyan lagi ang Red Cross para maghatid ng mga serbisyo sa publiko, kagaya ng first aid at ambulansya (Even during the holidays the Red Cross is always there to deliver services to the public, such as first aid and ambulances),” Gordon said.

Source: Philippines News Agency