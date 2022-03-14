﻿Red Cross makes vaccines accessible even in far-flung areas

There has been no rise in Covid-19 cases nearly two weeks after Metro Manila and 38 other areas were placed under Alert Level 1 more than a week ago.

Nevertheless, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continuously deploys its Bakuna (Vaccination) Buses and operates Bakuna Centers in support of the vaccination programs of local government units.

“We must not be complacent and we must continue practicing health and safety protocols. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and be tested to avoid spreading Covid-19. Even if cases are going down, we should always wash our hands, wear face masks, and observe social distancing,” the PRC said in a news release on Saturday.

In line with PRC’s aim to vaccinate more Filipinos, 3,375 individuals were vaccinated on March 10 in Marikina and Navotas cities in the National Capital Region; Laguna, Aklan, and Capiz provinces; Lucena, Quezon; and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

So far this year, PRC has already administered 215,353 doses, with 63,357 fully vaccinated individuals, through 17 Bakuna Buses and 26 Bakuna Centers.

Through this initiative, PRC hopes to increase people’s confidence in the vaccines and reduce hesitancy.

Source: Philippines News Agency