‘Reconnections’, TIM at Rimini Meeting with exhibition on floods

RIMINI, Italy, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the occasion of the Rimini Meeting, the TIM Group presented the project ‘Riconnessioni’ (Reconnections), featuring 100 photos that narrate the recovery of the population of Emilia-Romagna, which was hit by serious floods last spring. The exhibition, currently underway at the Rimini Meeting, aims to bear witness to the solidarity and commitment at this crucial and deeply challenging time. It also serves as a testimony to the dual dream of a sustainable approach that aids in preventing and confronting these natural disasters.

“This project tells the story of our past year at TIM, when we launched the claim, i.e. the message associated with the TIM brand, ‘the strength of connections’; we reflected on the fact that connections are the essence of innovation, they are the essence of human relationships, they are what has improved our lives in the last 10 years,” explained Maria Enrica Danese, Head of Institutional Communication, Sustainability & Sponsorship at the TIM Group. “These connections are also made up of a lot of technology, and that’s what we do,” she added.

The shots are captured by Rosa Mariniello, an architect and photographer, who, by following some TIM technicians, managed to reach the areas most affected by the disaster. “The exhibition represents my perspective, what I experienced, what struck me the most when I was on site,” explained the photographer. “I tried in every way not to dwell on what was already a territory ravaged by this catastrophe; therefore, I focused on elements that represented the whole, perhaps without showing anything directly. A refrigerator full of mud, to me, represents our daily life completely invaded by the thing that belongs to us the most, which is the food we consume, that helps us live, grow, work, and gives us the energy to do everything. For me, these are small frames that truly say a lot about this catastrophe.”

