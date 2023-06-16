RDC KENINGAU WILL HELP BOOST LOCAL ECONOMY – ARTHUR

The Keningau Creativity Room (RDC) built at the Keningau Vocational College here and launched today plays an important role in sparking interest in science, technology and innovation, especially among the younger generation.

Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Kurup said the RDC also played a role in creating a knowledgeable, skilled, creative and innovative society through the 'Quintuple Helix' method, a combination of government, academic industry, the community and the environment.

He said the Keningau RDC was also the first to be developed within the educational institution area and the first of the 10 RDCs being developed under the Bitara MADANI 2023 initiative which aims to provide various facilities for the comfort of the people.

“I believe that this RDC can have a strong impact with science, technology and innovation being a catalyst for the national economy, while also opening up opportunities especially for the B40 and M40 groups to increase their productivity and quality of life, as well as to strengthen the local economy.

“As a native of Sabah, I don't want our young people to be left behind from venturing into fields based on science, technology and innovation,” he said when launching the RDC here today.

Keningau, a district in the interiors of Sabah, is located about 110 kilometers south of Kota Kinabalu.

Arthur said the location of the RDC was strategic and will undoubtedly provide easy access to local residents and the community to carry out activities that were less accessible before, especially in science, technology and innovation.

“They include design, creative thinking and invention, electronics and robotics, virtual reality, fabrication and carpentry, multimedia, and rapid prototyping. I believe that with continuous publicity and promotion, RDC Keningau can attract visitors from nearby districts,” he said.

He said the other RDC in Sabah is located in Sandakan, while the rest were in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan; Padang Hiliran in Terengganu; Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Layang-Layang di Johor; Langkawi in Kedah; Tumpat in Kelantan; Bera in Pahang; Sabak Bernam in Selangor and dan Manong in Perak.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency