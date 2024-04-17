RAYA SONGS WITH URUMI BEATS CAPTIVATE MALAYSIAN HEARTS

PUTRAJAYA, In a bid to ease 'racial tensions' on social media, a group of youths from the Sai Naga Urumi Melam team have put together a special performance of traditional raya songs 'Suasana Hari Raya' and 'Seloka Hari Raya', accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of 'urumi' drums. To their surprise, their first attempt at this, through two TikTok videos, successfully touched the hearts of Malaysians, especially the Malay community who recently celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Some people even requested their services for open house events. M. Logeswaran, 22, the 'thavil' (drum) player featured in the videos, shared that they got the idea for their performances after observing increasingly sensitive issues involving religion, royalty and race (3Rs) played on social media. 'So, the Sai Naga Urumi Melam team felt the need to do something, and we believed that music could connect everyone, especially during the Hari Raya celebration,' he told Bernama. Urumi melam, an Indian folk music ensemble, typically compri ses multiple drums and requires at least five performers to create vibrant musical compositions and rhythms. It is usually played in temples as accompanying music for religious ceremonies, weddings and traditional celebrations. Instruments commonly utilised include 'thavil', 'urumi', 'pambai' and 'thalam'. Logeswaran, who hails from Kajang, also revealed that it took more than five hours to record a TikTok video that lasted just over a minute. 'We started recording around 2 am... I can't recall how many times we tried to get it right. Sometimes the singer, N. Lachman, missed the lyrics, or we missed the musical beat, or there were car noises that forced us to redo the recording process. However, the final result was worth the effort,' he explained. At the time of writing, the two videos have gone viral on various social media platforms, garnering over 30,000 shares and receiving various reactions from the multicultural society, with many leaving constructive and positive comments for the efforts of these young people. Facebook user Norma Ab Talib said, 'Thank you all. A good effort to foster unity, and I highly appreciate it. We are Malaysians.' A TikTok user, mohammadfazli282, said, 'Leave politics to politics. We are all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion. We remain as one Malaysia, respecting each other. Well done, bro!' Source: BERNAMA News Agency