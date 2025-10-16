Rainy Thursday in Most Parts of PH Due to Easterlies

Manila: The easterlies affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas will continue to bring rains in most areas of the country Thursday, the weather bureau said. In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Metro Manila, Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Aurora, Bulacan, and Isabela will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with isolated rains as a result of the northeasterly windflow. Meanwhile, Mindanao will see cloudy skies with isolated rain showers because of localized thunderstorms.