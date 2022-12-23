Rains over Luzon, Visayas due to LPA trough, ‘amihan’

MANILA: Travelers and last-minute shoppers will have to brace for rains across Luzon and the Visayas on Friday, two days before Christmas.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA) would bring rains to these areas.

Rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur due to the northeast monsoon.

The LPA, last tracked at 355 km. east-southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of the Bicol region.

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, the weather bureau said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, the eastern, western, and southern seaboards of southern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels have been alerted against big waves.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency