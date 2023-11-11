RAHMAH SALE: 2,000 CHICKEN SOLD IN TWO HOURS

KUALA TERENGGANU, more than 2,000 chickens priced at RM6.50 per kilogramme were sold at the Mobile Rahmah Sale at the Terengganu State Museum grounds, here today.

Besides buying the chicken, visitors at the sale event also did not miss the opportunity to get other essential items such as eggs, cooking oil, vegetables and fruits which are sold at 40 per cent cheaper than the market price.

Chicken trader Kamal Affendi Mohd Noor, 47, said despite the rain, the crowd arrived as early as 7.30 am to get their supply of chicken which is sold at a much cheaper price than in supermarkets and wet markets.

He said the customers were not only housewives, but also traders as they were no limit to the purchase.

"Sales open at 8 am, but by 7.30 am there are already customers waiting. Today we brought a supply of 4,000 chickens.

"Most of them bought at least two chickens each. Some even buy up to five chickens,” he said when met at the Mobile Rahmah Sale site here today.

Housewife Tengku Shakila Tengku Mansoor, 35, said she can save about 30 per cent of her expenses by shopping at the Rahmah Sale.

She said that apart from chicken, she also bought other essential items like rice, flour, cooking oil and eggs.

"With the Rahmah Sale, the burden of the increasing price of goods is not felt. Even with the government ending the chicken subsidy, it does not have a great impact on the people.

"I hope this Rahmah Sale is not only held during weekends but on a regular basis to ease the burden of the people," she added.

Meanwhile in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, despite the long queue, the people are willing to wait at the Rahmah Sales site in Kampung Petani to get their supply of essential items at a lower price.

They arrived at the site of the Mobile Rahmah Sale programme in the Permatang Pasir state constituency as early as 8 am and started queuing for their turn to make their purchase.

Even the heat of the afternoon sun did not hamper them, including senior citizens and women with children tagging along, some with umbrellas, from waiting to benefit from the programme where goods are sold 15 to 30 per cent lower than the market price.

Salmah Ishak, 68, from Bukit Indera Muda, regarded the Rahmah Sale as “very helpful”, especially for single mothers like her, who have no income and only depend on their children for daily expenses.

“With this programme, I’m able to save on my spending for other needs,” she said.

“I bought rice, chicken, prawns, onions and other basic necessities to stock up at home. The prices are really cheap compared to the prices sold at shops,” she said and thanked the government for the initiative which greatly helps the less affordable people like her.

Meanwhile, private sector employee Mohd Aziz Ibrahim, 43, who has school-going children, said that as the family’s sole breadwinner, he needs to manage his family's finances wisely.

He said it was a great relief to him when the government introduced the Rahmah Sales initiative because he could save some money compared to buying in supermarkets or regular stores.

"In fact, my salary is hardly enough to meet the monthly household expenses as I also have to pay for the house and car instalments.

“However, the priority is of course for the children and wife. Today's life is really challenging and the need to spend only on what is necessary.

"So, I am indeed grateful to the government for listening to the complaints of the B40 people like me by introducing cheap sales like this and I hope this kind of initiative can continue to help the people," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency