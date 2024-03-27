PVL All Filipino semifinal race heats up

MANILA: The race to the semifinals in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino Conference heats up with five teams fighting to earn a spot when the preliminary round resumes on April 2 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. Creamline gained solo leadership at 6-1 after pulling off a 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14 victory over Cignal on Tuesday night. The Cool Smashers will face the Angels on April 6, followed by the Nxled Chameleons on April 13, the Flying Titans on April 18 and the High Speed Hitters on April 25. Choco Mucho and PLDT are tied for second place at 5-1, followed by Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz at 5-2, and Cignal at 4-2. Choco Mucho will be up against Galeries Tower (April 2), Capital1 (April 6), Strong Group (April 13) and Farm Fresh (April 23). PLDT, on the other hand, will battle Akari (April 2), Strong Group (April 9), Chery Tiggo (April 16), Cignal (April 20) and Creamline (April 25). Petro Gazz will meet Creamline on April 6, Cignal (April 16), Galeries Tower (April 20), and Nxled (April 27). Chery Tiggo, which scored a 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 win over Creamline last March 16, hopes to extend its three-game winning streak when it tackles Cignal on April 11, PLDT (April 16), Nxled (April 20) and Galeries Tower (April 25). Cignal will face Farm Fresh on April 4, Chery Tiggo (April 11), Petro Gazz (April 16), PLDT (April 20) and Galeries Tower (April 25). Akari, Farm Fresh and Galeries Tower have identical 2-4 cards, followed by Nxled (1-5), Capital1 (1-6), and Strong Group (0-6). Source: Philippines News Agency