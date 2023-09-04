PULAI POLLS: 269 POLICE OFFICERS, PERSONNEL ON DUTY FOR EARLY VOTING

A total of 269 police officers and personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth running of tomorrow’s early voting for the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the Kempas police station and the Region Two Marine Police headquarters, will open for voting at 8 am tomorrow.

“A total of 927 police officers and personnel will fulfill their responsibility as voters tomorrow.

“All members of the Royal Malaysia Police force involved in early voting are urged to carry out their responsibility with dedication,” he said in a statement here today.

He said there was no reason for any police officer or personnel not to do so.

Pulai is one of two by-elections called in Johor following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23, the other being the Simpang Jeram state seat.

However, there will be no early voting for Simpang Jeram.

Polling for both seats is on Sept 9.

