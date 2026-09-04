PU Prime Mobilises Earthquake Relief Efforts for Affected Community in Chocó, Colombia

PU Prime responds to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake with emergency relief support in Chocó.

34 families receive essential supplies, including support for 14 families with babies.

The initiative is delivered through the PU Prime Dream Fund and ABACO.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia, PU Prime has mobilised emergency relief supplies for affected communities in Chocó, where access to assistance remains challenging.

Through the PU Prime Dream Fund , the company’s Colombia team sourced and prepared essential supplies, including baby care products, hygiene items, and sleeping materials. The contribution was handed over through ABACO – Asociación de Bancos de Alimentos de Colombia for onward delivery to the Wounaan community of Pichimá, in the municipality of Litoral del San Juan.

The relief effort began on 19 August, with the PU Prime team sourcing essential items across Bogotá to address immediate needs identified in the affected community. This initiative supplies essential items to 34 families, including 14 with babies.

PU Prime Mobilises Earthquake Relief Efforts for Affected Community in Chocó, Colombia

“People had lost their homes, and some families were spending the night outdoors, so we focused on items that could be used immediately—a sleeping mat, a blanket, hygiene essentials, and supplies for babies,” said Ms. Doris Rodríguez, Corporate Relations Manager at Banco de Alimentos de Bogotá ABACO. “This was a modest contribution in the context of a much larger emergency, but everyone involved wanted to make sure the supplies were prepared properly and placed in the hands of a partner that could take them where they were needed.”

From Bogotá, ABACO coordinated the onward movement of the supplies to Quibdó, where they are currently awaiting the final leg of the journey to Pichimá, Litoral de San Juan. With access to the remote community dependent on limited local transport connections, arrangements for the final leg are currently underway.

The Wounaan community of Pichimá is located in a remote area of Chocó that can only be reached through a combination of land and river transport. The impact of the earthquake is not always immediately visible from a distance, as wooden homes can appear structurally intact while closer inspection reveals missing roofs, damaged supports, and interiors exposed to the elements.

PU Prime would like to express its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquake and stands with the people of Colombia during this difficult time. Through the PU Prime Dream Fund, the company supports community initiatives that create meaningful opportunities and provide practical support where it is needed. In Colombia, this response reflects that commitment by helping address immediate needs following the earthquake.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker . Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

About ABACO

ABACO – Asociación de Bancos de Alimentos de Colombia is the national association of Colombia’s food banks, bringing together a network of 26 food banks across the country. ABACO works to strengthen food security and nutrition for vulnerable communities by coordinating resources, partnerships and donations through its network of food banks.

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