PU Prime Launches Australian Operations under ASIC Licence PU Prime officially launches operations in Australia through its ASIC-regulated local entity, PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd.

PU Prime officially launches operations in Australia through its ASIC-regulated local entity, PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd.

With ASIC regulation and local operations in place, PU Prime is strengthening its presence and commitment to the Australian market.

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, today announced the official launch of its operations in Australia through its local entity, PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd holds Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) No. 410681

After obtaining its ASIC licence, PU Prime invested in the resources and infrastructure needed to support Australian clients, including local operations, a dedicated customer support team, and systems aligned with regulatory requirements. The launch reflects the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless and compliant trading experience in the Australian market.

“This launch marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to the Australian market. We will meet our obligations under the ASIC framework and deliver transparent and regulated services to our Australian clients,” says Mr Cristian Moreno, Director at PU Prime.

With the launch, Australian clients can now onboard directly through PU Prime’s ASIC-regulated entity, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operating within established regulatory frameworks while expanding access to its trading products and services. The milestone further strengthens PU Prime’s global regulatory footprint and long-term growth strategy.

Important Notice: Trading derivatives carries significant high risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a wholesales client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When trading CFDs, you do not own the underlying assets and have no rights to them. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. Before acquiring any financial products, please ensure that you read the relevant legal documents and are fully aware of the associated risks.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms to support traders worldwide in accessing global financial markets.

PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 410681), is a separate legal entity incorporated in Australia and regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd is the issuer of CFD products to Australian residents only. Any information provided is general in nature and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs.

The ASIC license held by PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd does not apply to, extent to, or cover any products or services offered by other PU Prime entities. References to PU Prime’s global brand, group presence or international operations are for general information only and should not be taken as an offer, invitation or recommendation by any offshore entity to provide financial products or services in Australia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40cdf76-3349-4456-b6fc-f605f85fdd3e

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