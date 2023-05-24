PTPTN, UNIMAS INK MOU TO PROMOTE SAVINGS CULTURE VIA SIMPAN SSPN

The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the culture of saving, through the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN), among students.

PTPTN said that the MoU will be achieved through various programme scopes, including the distribution of scholarships or student financial assistance, provided by the university through Simpan SSPN Prime accounts.

The MoU was signed by PTPTN chief executive officer, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid and Unimas vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, at Rumah Universiti, UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

In addition, the MoU also aims to network cooperation in improving the well-being of the people, through corporate social responsibility (CSR) between the university and PTPTN, in addition to the opportunity to hold a job matching programme, which will benefit Unimas’ students, PTPTN said in a statement.

“Through the MoU, PTPTN and Unimas will increase students' understanding and awareness of loan repayments, as well as empower research and development to market Simpan SSPN products.

Priding itself in being a community-driven university, Unimas strives to be an exemplary campus of smart saving culture, with various information delivery programmes by PTPTN, which is expected to benefit the university's student community of nearly 16,500 people, it said.

PTPTN also said that the collaboration with Unimas will have a positive impact on the university's students, as they would be better informed and knowledgeable about financial planning through Simpan SSPN.

It added that Unimas, represented by its Centre for Student Services and Student Affairs and Alumni Office, is always striving to improve and strengthen its learning programmes, and has taken many initiatives in completing its educational excellence.

“With research and learning facilities and a group of experts in various fields among its staff, Unimas implements several collaborations with various parties to increase research content and strengthen its industry network,” read the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency