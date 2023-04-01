PSBank: Tap mobile, online platforms during the holidays

PSBank on Friday advised its clients to tap the bank's online and mobile channels, especially during the holidays for the Holy Week and the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor). All branches of PSBank nationwide will be closed from April 6 to 7 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday) and on April 10 (Day of Valor). "All our ATMs (automated teller machines) and PSBank Mobile/Online will continue to be available for your banking needs," the bank said in an advisory. It said payroll crediting during the holiday periods in the next two weeks would continue. "Mobile check deposits made after the 4 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays themselves will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)," it said. It, however, noted that maturing time deposits during the holidays "will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)." The bank said, "PESONet transactions made after the 3 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays themselves will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)." "For bill payments enrolled in Automatic Debit Arrangement, debiting of accounts with due dates on the holidays will proceed. For PSBank loan payments, accounts will be debited on the next banking day (April 11)," it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency