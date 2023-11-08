Latest News

PSA keeps Q2 economic growth at 4.3%

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday maintained the second quarter Philippine economic growth at 4.3 percent. "The Gross Domestic Product for the preliminary second quarter 2023 was maintained at 4.3 percent, as of November 2023," the PSA said in a report. The PSA, however, said changes were noted in financial and insurance activities, from 5.0 percent to 5.3 percent; education, from 6.4 percent to 6.9 percent; and construction, from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent. The Gross National Income in the second quarter of 2023 was also maintained at 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, the Net Primary Income from the Rest of the World was revised upward from 90.6 percent to 90.7 percent. The PSA revises the GDP estimates based on an approved revision policy which is consistent with international standard practices on national accounts revisions. It is scheduled to release on Nov. 9, the third quarter Philippine economic growth data.

Source: Philippines News Agency

