﻿PRRD to continue fight vs. corruption, drugs as private citizen

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will continue his advocacies for good government, anti-corruption, and anti-illegal drugs even as a private citizen, Malacañang said Thursday.

Acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made this assurance after Duterte mentioned feeling “patriotic” about soon transferring the reins of government to the newly elected president.

“Di namin napag uusapan kung anong preparasyon ang ginagawa ng ating Pangulo para sa kanyang paghahanda na maging isang private citizen but knowing the president but also based sa sinabi niya nung nakaraan, ipagpapatuloy niya ang kanyang advocacy for good government, para labanan ang korapsyon at labanan ang ipinagbabawal na droga sa ating lipunan (We have not discussed preparations of the President to become a private citizen but knowing the President but also based on what he previously said, he will continue his advocacy for good government, to fight corruption, and illegal drugs in our society),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

In a speech on May 6, Duterte said he wanted to resume his motorcycle-riding activities when he was still mayor of Davao City after he stepped down from office in June.

Duterte said he wanted to hunt down criminals like he used to do, warning them not to let their guard down since he would still find and capture them.

Asked if Duterte has already started packing his bags to leave Malacañan Palace as the President previously mentioned, Andanar said the newly created Presidential Transition Committee (PTC) will be in charge of determining when Duterte will leave the Palace.

“Ang lahat ng mga detalye at kasama sa pag uusapan ng Presidential Transition Committee at ng transition committee ng presumptive president (The details will be among the topics discussed by the Presidential Transition Committee and the transition committee of the presumptive president),” he added.

Last February, Duterte said he had started packing his stuff so he could leave the Palace by March.

Instead of staying at his official residence in Malacañang compound, he said he plans to buy a two-bedroom condo in Manila and only visit the Palace for “day-to-day” activities.

Duterte and his family’s official residence is in Davao City.

In November 2021, Duterte filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) to join the senatorial race in the 2022 elections but pulled out a month later to concentrate on efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure peaceful elections in May.

Then acting presidential spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Duterte will formally retire from politics to spend more time with his family.

