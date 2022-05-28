PRRD reiterates commitment to keep Filipinos safe, healthy

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Thursday reiterated his administration’s commitment to keep Filipinos safe and healthy as the country tries to recover and mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its economy.

“The government remains committed to keeping everyone safe and healthy, especially now as we try to regain economic and social stability for our nation,” Duterte said in a video message during the Resbakuna ceremonial vaccination for 2nd booster dose at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Duterte also thanked all frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens who lined up to get their second booster shots during the event.

He said getting vaccinated against Covid-19, not only protect recipients but also their families and the entire country.

Presidential adviser on Covid-19 response Secretary Vince Dizon, for his part, emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated as well as observing minimum public health standards.

“Gusto kong mapaalala sa ating lahat na ang bakuna talaga at itong mask…ito talagang dalawang ‘to ang nagsasalba sa tin. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit ang malls natin ay napupuno ng tao ngayon, ito ang dahilan kung bakit ang ating mga kababayan ay nakakabalik na sa trabaho (I want to remind all of usl that vaccines and face masks…these two are keeping us protected. These are the reasons why are malls are now full of people, the reason why our countrymen can return to work),” he said.

The Resbakuna ceremonial vaccination for 2nd booster dose, organized by the Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration with its regional offices and SM Supermalls, highlights the Duterte administration’s steadfast response against the Covid-19 pandemic by protecting every Filipino until the very last day of its term.

Around 1.09 million health workers and 2.14 million senior citizens are eligible for second booster shots as of May 19, according to data from the DOH.

The health workers received a homologous booster, or the same brand of vaccine as their first additional dose, while the elderlies were given a heterologous shot from a different brand.

During the event, Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr., three medical front-liners, and three senior citizens were given Pfizer jab as their second booster.

The government initially rolled out the second booster for immunocompromised persons such as those who received an organ transplant, cancer and HIV/AIDS patients, have primary immunodeficiency, and those who take immunosuppressants.

As of May 23, data from the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) showed that over 69 million or 76.70 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated while nearly 14 million have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency