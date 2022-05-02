﻿PRRD exhorts Muslims to remain models of goodwill, compassion

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on the Filipino-Muslim community to not only be models of the Islamic faith, but also of “goodwill and compassion for all of humanity”.

In his Eid’l Fitr message, Duterte greeted Filipinos-Muslims around the world Eid Mubarak (blessed feast) and wished them a meaningful celebration.

He expressed hope that Muslims now feel “refreshed” and have “renewed” strength during the festive conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

“May this event inspire you to remain models not only of the Islamic faith, but also of goodwill and compassion for all of humanity,” he said. “I thus join you in giving thanks to the Almighty for this blessing and for sustaining you during your month-long fast.”

He acknowledged that faith has sustained the nation since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“Let us therefore be truly grateful for the constant guidance and provision we have received all throughout this whole ordeal,” he added.

Proclamation No. 1356 declares Eid’l Fitr as a regular non-working holiday throughout the country.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to the public health measures of the national government,” the proclamation read.

Eid al-Fitr, which means feast of breaking the fast, is one of two official Muslim holidays, aside from Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

During the occasion, Muslims gather to feast on halal dishes (food that meets Islamic standards), exchange gifts, and mingle with family and friends.

