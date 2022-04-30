﻿Probe ordered on village chief’s slay in Pampanga

The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of a village chief, who was ambushed by two suspects in Barangay Magliman here on Saturday morning.

Based on the investigation, Alvin Mendoza, chairperson of Barangay Alasas and seeking a city council seat, was driving his vehicle when shot by still unidentified suspects riding in tandem on board a motorcycle around 6:30 a.m.

The 52-year-old Mendoza was on his way to meet fellow candidates and supporters at King’s Royale here. He was running under the team of mayoralty candidate Vilma Caluag.

He was rushed to the San Fernandino Hospital here but later died.

Brig. General Matthew P. Baccay, director of PRO-3, strongly condemned the killing as he vowed to look into all angles to establish possible motives.

“We are exerting all means to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident and we are now in the process of gathering pieces of evidence that will lead us to the identification of the culprits,” Baccay said in his statement.

He assured the public as well as the victim’s family to immediately resolve the case through proper investigation.

“While we give importance to all cases, this particular incident will be treated as top priority since a local official is involved. We extend our deepest condolences to the late barangay chairman Mendoza’s family and we continue to solicit support,” he added.

Baccay said he immediately ordered the creation of the Special Investigation Task Group headed by Pampanga Police Provincial Director Alvin Consolacion for the speedy identification and apprehension of the suspects as well as the protection of other family members of the victim.

Meanwhile, Governor Dennis Pineda also strongly condemned the senseless killing of Mendoza.

“I have asked the Philippine National Police through Provincial Director Col. Alvin Consolacion, to investigate the killing. The investigation should conclude with the mastermind and killers identified and charged,” Pineda said.