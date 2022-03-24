﻿PRO-6 readies security plan for local election campaign

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) is gearing up for the local campaign period which starts on March 25, directing all its unit commanders to operationalize security implementing plans to prevent crimes and ensure public safety.

As of Thursday, cases have been filed against violators of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban since the start of its implementation on January 9.

Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, director of PRO-6, said early preparation is vital in their objective of secure, safe, peaceful, and orderly national and local elections.

“We will keep on tracking the results and progress of our plans. In case there is a need for modification and adjustment, we are ready to do so,” he said.

Dongbo said they are also working closely with the Comelec and coordinating with other government agencies.

“We will continue to intensify crime prevention endeavors and conduct Comelec checkpoints across Western Visayas,” he added.

Among the 119 persons arrested in the implementation of the gun ban as of March 21, a total of 47 were recorded in Negros Occidental, the highest in the region, while nine were apprehended in this capital city.

In Iloilo Province, 19 violators were arrested; Aklan – 15; Iloilo City – 12; Capiz, also nine; and Antique and Guimaras, four each.

Some 69 assorted firearms and 59 bladed weapons were seized from violators all over Region 6.

“Our actions will continue and will be strengthened until end of the election period,” Dongbo said.

The firearms ban, which takes effect until June 8, is based on Comelec Resolution 10728, with the Philippine National Police suspending the validity of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) issued to licensed firearm holders, juridical entities, and members of government law enforcement agencies during the period.

All gun-carrying privileges under PTCFOR issued by the PNP are suspended for the entire duration of the election period.

Those allowed to bear firearms are only bona fide police, military, and members of government law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on official duty.

