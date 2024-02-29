Prince Harry loses appeal over personal security downgrade while in UK

LONDON: Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge against the British government regarding the level of security protection he received while in the United Kingdom. According to the British media, the legal battle stemmed from a decision to downgrade Prince Harry's security status after he stepped back from his role as a "working royal." Despite efforts by his legal team to contest the ruling, arguing unfairness in the decision-making process, the High Court ultimately upheld the government's stance. The Home Office, responsible for security arrangements, maintained that Prince Harry's security would be determined on a case-by-case basis, with bespoke arrangements tailored specifically to him rather than automatic provisions granted to full-time working royals. During the legal proceedings held in December, much of the discussion surrounding security arrangements for senior figures was conducted in private. The ruling concluded on Wednesday that there was no unlawfulness in the decision to downgrade Prince Harry's security status. The court found the decision rational and devoid of procedural unfairness, affirming the government's position. Source: Philippines News Agency