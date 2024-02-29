Latest News

Prince Harry loses appeal over personal security downgrade while in UK

LONDON: Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge against the British government regarding the level of security protection he received while in the United Kingdom. According to the British media, the legal battle stemmed from a decision to downgrade Prince Harry's security status after he stepped back from his role as a "working royal." Despite efforts by his legal team to contest the ruling, arguing unfairness in the decision-making process, the High Court ultimately upheld the government's stance. The Home Office, responsible for security arrangements, maintained that Prince Harry's security would be determined on a case-by-case basis, with bespoke arrangements tailored specifically to him rather than automatic provisions granted to full-time working royals. During the legal proceedings held in December, much of the discussion surrounding security arrangements for senior figures was conducted in private. The ruling concluded on Wednesday that there was no unlawfulness in the decision to downgrade Prince Harry's security status. The court found the decision rational and devoid of procedural unfairness, affirming the government's position. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.