﻿Presidential bet Gonzales casts vote in Bataan

Former National Security Adviser Norberto Gonzales, who is running for president, cast his vote on Monday in a village here where he hails.

Addressed as Norgon or Norbie, he is No. 81 in the lists of registered voters at polling precinct 123-A of the M. Delos Reyes Elementary School in Barangay Puerto Rivas Itaas, this city.

Before and after voting, Gonzales posed for pictures with some local residents.

Gonzales, also the former Secretary of the Department of National Defense, noted the orderly but short line of voters in his precinct.

“Sana ay tinulungan ako ng aking mga kababayan at malalaman ito mamaya (Hopefully, my provincemates helped me and it will be known later),” he told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

He said he was not able to campaign in his province for lack of time.

“Magtitiwala na lang ako sa aking mga kababayan at baka sakaling may makaalala pa sa akin (I trust my provincemates and probably, there are those who still remember me),” he said.

With regard to the perceived close fight for the country’s top post between Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Gonzales said: “Tingnan na lang dahil mainit ang dalawang leading contenders at baka hindi tanggapin ang resulta kaagad-agad kaya (Let us see because the two leading contenders are “hot” and might not immediately accept the results), we will see.”

He said that in every election, some camps try to disrupt peace but expressed hope that all would respect the outcome of the voting process.

“Saka na magsisimula ang mga protesta niyan at sa ngayon ay titingnan muna ang voting at depende ito sa lamang. Kapag overwhelming ang lamang ng isa sa palagay ko peaceful pero kapag ito ay close, medyo magkakaroon ng girian ito at protesta (The protests will start later on and for now, they will look at the voting and it will depend on the lead. If the lead of one is overwhelming, it might be peaceful but when it’s close, there might be some protests),” Gonzales said.

