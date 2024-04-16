POWER SUPPLY DISRUPTION AFFECTS KELANA JAYA LINE LRT SERVICE

KUALA LUMPUR, The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service is operating with a limited number of trains due to a disruption to the power supply system which was struck by lightning at 3.30 pm today. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in a statement said the incident resulted in additional trains from the Subang LRT Depot not being able to be mobilised for use during peak hours. "Due to the disruption, the Kelana Jaya Line LRT service is operating with a frequency of 4 to 5 minutes. "Several facilities such as escalators, lights and lifts at three LRT stations namely, Kelana Jaya, Taman Bahagia and Taman Jaya cannot function, but commuters can still use LRT services as usual at those stations," according to the statement. Prasarana said repair works were underway and any further developments would be informed through media statements and the Rapid KL social media platform. "Members of the Auxiliary Police and station staff have also been stationed on the platform and station concourse area to assist the movement of passenger s," said Prasarana. It also advised commuters to use alternative rail routes such as the KL Sentral LRT to the Muzium Negara MRT and the KL Sentral Monorail, the Dang Wangi LRT to the Bukit Nanas Monorail, the KLCC LRT to the Persiaran KLCC MRT and the Ampang Park LRT to the Ampang Park MRT. Rapid Rail also apologised for any inconvenience and delay experienced by passengers. Source: BERNAMA News Agency