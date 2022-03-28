﻿Post Office reaffirms commitment to Duterte’s key dev’t goals

The Philippine Post Office (PHLPost) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s development blueprint as he marked his 77th birthday.

In a Facebook post, the PHLPost expressed support for the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022 which will “lay down a solid foundation for a more inclusive growth, a high-trust society, and a globally competitive knowledge economy”.

The PDP 2017-2022 is geared towards the country’s long-term vision adopted in Executive Order No. 5 s. 2016, Ambisyon Natin 2040, which includes the eradication of poverty by 2040.

“It is guided by the Duterte Administration’s 10-point Socioeconomic Agenda. Anchored on AmBisyon Natin 2040 which states that ‘By 2040, the Philippines is a prosperous middle-class society where no one is poor. People live long and healthy lives and are smart and innovative’,” the PHLPost said.

According to PHLPost, Duterte’s “Hatid Malasakit” campaign is being initiated across all post offices under the leadership of Postmaster General and CEO Norman Fulgencio.

Meanwhile, the PHLPost also wished for Duterte’s “good health and well-being.”

“The #POSTOFFICE is grateful for your compassionate leadership and #HatidMalasakit,” PHLPost said.

PHLPost is a government-owned and controlled corporation responsible for providing postal services in the Philippines. It also handles postal delivery between the Philippines and other nations.

It is under the direct jurisdiction of the Office of the President of the Philippines.

The Manila Central Post Office Building, the center of the Philippine postal services and the headquarters of the then-Bureau of Posts, is situated at the Plaza Liwasang Bonifacio and overlooks the Pasig River.

Source: Philippines News Agency