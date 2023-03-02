Popcom taps more C. Visayas male locals to strengthen ‘KATROPA’

CEBU CITY: The Population Commission (Popcom) will tap more men in the localities of Central Visayas to beef up its family planning program through "Kalalakihang Tapat sa Responsibilidad at Obligasyon sa Pamilya" (KATROPA), an official said Thursday.

Robert Yana, Popcom 7 (Central Visayas) focal person for KATROPA, said several local government units (LGU) in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor have requested trainers’ training for husbands who want to become members of the group.

“As of now, Popcom-7 is still building its database of KATROPA members. We don’t have the exact data yet but we have a good response from LGUs who are requesting trainer’s training,” Yana said.

Popcom, he said, has been doubling its effort to organize more KATROPA as this would aid localities in the region to prepare for the full devolution of functions related to family planning and population management programs to LGUs.

With the establishment of KATROPA down to the barangay level, Yana said it would be easier for the local chief executives to implement local family planning and population management-related programs.

“Because of the Mandanas ruling, we will turn over the family planning and population programs to LGUs. The role of Popcom will be to provide technical assistance,” he said, referring to Executive Order (EO) 138, which was issued to support the efficient implementation of the Supreme Court Ruling on the Mandanas-Garcia case and strengthen the autonomy and empowerment of LGUs. The EO directs the full devolution of certain functions of the Executive Branch to the LGUs.

Some mayors in the region have appointed regular population officers while others have designated an official to oversee the matter while full devolution is not yet taking place.

With the establishment of KATROPA down to the barangay level, Yana said it would be easier for the local chief executives to implement local family planning and population management-related programs.

KATROPA started in 2016 intending to engage husbands to take an active role in family planning, avoid domestic violence, and erase the authoritative attitude of the males over their female partners in the household. It is a sub-project under Popcom's Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning.

Meanwhile, Popcom-7 cited the KATROPA in Danao City, north of Cebu province, for their active KATROPA organization.

KATROPA Danao City Federation Director Juan Capuno Jr. said their chapter was granted PHP2 million to bankroll their mini-feed mill operation that supports far-flung livestock farmers who are also members of the advocacy group.

Source: Philippines News Agency