Police Remind Public: Jalan Masjid India Sinkhole SAR Site Is Off-limits

KUALA LUMPUR, The police once again urge the public to stay away from the restricted search and rescue (SAR) operation site for the sinkhole victim on Jalan Masjid India, as unauthorised access may impede recovery efforts.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman stated that the public should also avoid the area following another land subsidence yesterday, which necessitated the closure of the road.

“I urge everyone to adhere to the advice of police officers and not to venture into restricted areas. Following the second land subsidence yesterday, I want to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he said during a press conference at Jalan Masjid India today.

Last Friday, the victim, identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep hole caused by the sinkhole.

The Indian national tourist was on vacation with her family and was reportedly walking to a nearby temple for breakfast when the incident occurred.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency