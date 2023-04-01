?Police nab killer of La Salle-Dasma student

The suspect in the killing of Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a graduating student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas in Cavite, was arrested on Saturday morning. Based on the report of Col. Christopher Olazo, Director of the Cavite Police Provincial Office, suspect Angelito Erlano (alias Kulet) was arrested around 10:40 a.m. at Purok 4, Barangay Victory Reyes during a hot pursuit operation. The Provincial Intelligence Unit conducted a follow-up operation in the village after a tip from an informant that Erlano was hiding at the house of his friend. When confronted, the suspect tried to attack the responding officer with an improvised pointed weapon, but did not succeed. Daguinsin, 22, was found lifeless with 14 stab wounds on March 28 inside her dormitory room. The suspect was identified after a review of security cameras the following day. According to the records, the suspect had previous involvements in other robbery cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency