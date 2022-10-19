Police file raps vs. 5 suspects in principal’s rob-slay in Bicol

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) has filed robbery with homicide charges against the five suspects behind the robbery incident that killed a public high school principal last Oct. 12.

In a statement Tuesday, PRO-5 chief Brig. Gen Rudolph Dimas said the suspects are facing charges filed before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Ligao City on Monday.

“With the identification of the suspects, it is now easy for us to locate the suspects. Rest assured that justice will be given to the victim’s family in no time. We will launch operations against them under our manhunt efforts,” Dimas said.

Suspects in the crime were identified through the arrest of a certain “Benie Jun”, one of the perpetrators nabbed in a buy-bust.

“About the CCTV footage collected, ‘Benie Jun’ was identified as the same person seen wearing jogging pants on the video and he confirmed his involvement in the commission of the crime,” Dimas said.

When he was interrogated, ‘Benie Jun’ disclosed the names of his accomplices.

Police said ‘Benie Jun’ took the personal belongings of the victim and escaped on board a motorcycle going to Camalig, Albay.

He told police that he was not given a share of what they took from the victim, prompting him to reveal the identities of the other perpetrators.

Suspected robbers shot and killed Beverly Cabaltera, 53, inside the victim’s bedroom at about 3 a.m.

The suspects reportedly climbed the victim’s residence in Polangui, Albay but Cabaltera woke up and saw them and was shot.

She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (

