PNVF Under-18 tourney returns Feb. 17 with 36 teams

MANILA: A total of 36 teams – 20 girls’ and 16 boys’ squads – will join the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships scheduled from Feb. 17 to March 12.

Matches will be played Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

“We appreciate the enthusiastic response from the schools and clubs for the revival of the under-18 championships,” Ramon Suzara, PNVF president, said in an interview on Saturday. “With these championships, we are assured of a feeder program for the national teams for men and women.

Entered in the boys’ division are Philippine Christian University (Manila), Team Makati, Justice CM Palma High School (Quezon City), La Salle Greenhills (Mandaluyong City), Xavier School (San Juan City), and Team Manila from the National Capital Region (NCR); Queen Anne School (Santa Rosa City), Team Nagcarlan, Junction Youth Club (Los Ban~os), and Santa Rosa City from Laguna; Canossa Academy and De La Salle from Lipa City, Batangas; Angeles City from Pampanga; Antipolo City (Rizal); and Trece Martires City (Cavite).

Participating in the girls’ division are Ateneo De Manila University (Quezon City), Grace Christian College Foundation (Taguig City), Paran~aque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club, Paran~aque Green Berets, Marikina Titans Volleyball Club, and Volida Volleyball Club (Manila) from NCR; Queen Anne School (Santa Rosa), Team Nagcarlan, New Gen Volleyball Club (Santa Cruz), Santa Rosa City, and Junction Youth Club (Los Ban~os) from Laguna; Canossa Academy and De La Salle from Lipa City, Batangas; Sto. Nin~o de Praga Academy (Trece Martires), and Bethel Academy (General Trias) from Cavite; California Precision Sports (Antipolo City) and Hiraya (Angono) from Rizal; UVL Mun~oz Hornets from Nueva Ecija; and Maryhill College from Lucena City, Quezon.

Source: Philippines News Agency