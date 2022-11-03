PNR, MRT-3 resume ops after derailment, signaling woes

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) and the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) are now up and running after a PNR train derailed and the MRT-3 experienced signaling issues on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the PNR said its Tutuban-Alabang, Bicutan, Biñan, and vice versa route is now online after the successful re-railment of the affected train in Magsaysay Crossing near the Santa Mesa station.

“Naibalik ang normal operations bandang 8:00 ng umaga matapos ang re-railment at testing (Normal operations resumed at about 8 a.m. after re-railment and testing),” it said.

The train derailment was caused by the softening of the earth beneath the rails in Magsaysay Crossing caused by the former Severe Tropical Storm Paeng and several days of rain.

“Agad na nagsagawa ng re-railment ang PNR sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng mga ballast sa mga apektadong riles (The PNR immediately performed re-railment by placing ballasts in the affected rails),” it said.

The incident affected six routes – four headed towards Alabang, Bicutan, and Biñan, and two headed to Tutuban.

On the other hand, MRT-3 train operations were suspended at 5:12 a.m. after an “abnormal signaling indication” occurred along Shaw Boulevard Station.

“All trains were stopped at the nearest station as a precautionary measure as technicians troubleshoot the issue,” the MRT-3 said in an advisory.

It said “full and normal operations” resumed at 6:58 a.m. after the MRT-3 Control Center reported normal indications on the signaling system.

A total of 3,615 passengers were estimated to have been affected by the temporary suspension based on the automatic fare collection system of the MRT-3.

At 2 p.m., 15 three-car CKD trains were operational and 14 were running at the MRT-3 with a headway, or time between trains, of five to six minutes

Source: Philippines News Agency