PNP launches online training portal for cops securing BSKE

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday announced the launch of an online training platform for police officers who would be assigned to secure the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., in a memorandum circular, said the Police Open Academy Portal would be accessible to all personnel via https://www.policeopenacademy.pnp.gov.ph starting Aug. 29. He said the training program would equip Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) members and uniformed personnel assigned to election duties. Acorda said the move aims to boost trainings as an essential pillar of a modern and efficient police force. "By leveraging technology through the Police Open Academy Portal, we are not only ensuring the highest level of professionalism but also enabling genuine transformation and innovation within our organization," Acorda said. The PNP chief also said the success of the training for this year's village and youth polls will contribute to a more efficient and secure electoral process. He said this innovative approach underscores the PNP's commitment to fostering continuous learning and development among its ranks. The memorandum outlines comprehensive guidelines that are set to be followed by all RSSF members and personnel involved in election duties. Among the key directives are the monitoring of training conduct, evaluation and assessment of participants. The circular further designates specific responsibilities for various ranks and offices within the PNP to ensure seamless implementation. It also designates tasks for office/unit commanders, regional directors of Police Regional Offices (PROs) and other key personnel to oversee the training, compliance, and coordination. With the integration of technology into law enforcement training, Acorda said the PNP is taking a significant step towards ensuring that its personnel are well-prepared for security challenges that may arise during the polls. He said this innovative approach to training underscores the PNP's dedication to elevating the skills and preparedness of its personnel for vital election duties. 'As the PNP continues to evolve and adapt to changing times, this innovative training initiative underscores its dedication to upholding the integrity and security of the electoral process, guided by the vision of transformation and innovation,' Acorda said. Chief PNP shooting tilt Meanwhile, Acorda will host the CHIEF PNP CUP 2023 four-day shooting competition at the Armscor Shooting Range in Marikina City which runs from Thursday to Sunday. The event will bring together 490 gun enthusiasts from the 55 units and offices of the PNP, showcasing their skills and camaraderie in the shooting event. Acorda said the event aims to foster unity and friendly competition among PNP personnel while highlighting their dedication to marksmanship and precision as the participants from various units and offices across the country will compete in different shooting categories, showcasing their expertise and commitment to maintaining top-notch firearms skills. He also said the shooting competition underscores the PNP's strong commitment to enhancing firearm proficiency and promoting discipline within the ranks. Acorda's leadership and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to all participants, encouraging them to excel in their shooting prowess and exhibit the highest standards of professionalism. The event promises an exciting and intense competition, bringing out the best in marksmanship and teamwork among the PNP personnel. The event will not only strengthen the participants' shooting skills but also enhance the overall effectiveness and readiness of the PNP in fulfilling its mission of serving and protecting the nation

Source: Philippines News Agency