PNP C. Visayas sees demand reduction after drug leader’s arrest

CEBU CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas is eyeing a drastic demand reduction after the arrest of an alleged top drug ring leader with operations in Cebu and Cavite provinces. Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-Region 7 (PRO-7), said suspect Aljon Chavez, 29, was arrested Saturday in Amadeo, Cavite. He yielded some 100 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP680,000. Pelare said he is in the list of 50 drug syndicate leaders operating in Central Visayas, with most of them already in prison. "We have newly identified drug personalities. We are also eyeing a group whose leader is reportedly on top of the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas," Pelare said. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 spokesperson Leia Alviar said Chavez attempted to elude arrest, but his motorcycle crashed after authorities fired a warning shot. He is confined at a hospital in Tagaytay City due to an injury. Source: Philippines News Agency