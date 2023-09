PM ANWAR ARRIVES IN JAKARTA TO ATTEND 43RD ASEAN SUMMIT

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Indonesia's capital city to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits, which kick off tomorrow.

The plane carrying Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, landed at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten at 3.28 pm local time today (4.28 pm Malaysian time).

The prime minister was received by Indonesia's Communication and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Malaysia's ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits here from Sept 5-7, which is his second after the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo.

This is his first summit with the seven ASEAN Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada.

During the summits, 11 bilateral meetings have been scheduled, including with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency