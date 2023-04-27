PLUS ACTIVATES SMARTLANE FOR SMOOTHER POST-RAYA TRAFFIC FLOW

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will be activating the SmartLane for smoother traffic flow in conjunction with the end of the school holiday and Labour Day holiday between April 29 and May 1.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said the SmartLane has been regularly activated at two routes namely the northbound Port Dickson intersection at KM259 to Seremban intersection (KM263) and Senai intersection (KM19) to Kulai intersection (KM27) throughout the festive period.

He said the implementation of SmartLane at the two stretches in the southern region has received positive feedback from highway users as it has helped in reducing congestion.

“Once the SmartLane is activated, highway users will be allowed to temporarily enter and utilise the emergency lane at selected areas and will be redirected back to the normal lanes to continue their journey.

“However, they must not use the road shoulder or emergency lane at other locations where no SmartLane is activated,” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, Zakaria said PLUS has also identified other locations for SmartLane activation, namely the northbound route of the Gua Tempurung (KM306.7) to Gopeng (KM297), Slim River (KM367.3) to Sungkai (KM354.1) and Rawang (KM439.9) to Sungai Buaya (KM435.5).

However, he noted that the SmartLane activation at these locations can only be implemented upon the police’s approval based on the current traffic conditions.

“The SmartLane locations can be identified through special SmartLane signage as well as the presence of traffic controllers stationed at the designated locations. Highway users are also advised to refer to the PLUS social media page via Facebook and PLUSTrafik Twitter,” he said.

The SmartLane is implemented by PLUS in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency