‘Pinoy Aquaman’ sets new record in 10.8-km Capiz swim

BUTUAN CITY: Endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine, dubbed as the 'Pinoy Aquaman,' completed a 10.8-kilometer swim from Olotayan Island to the People's Park in Baybay, Roxas City, Capiz province, on Sunday. '(It was) good that the current, tides, and wind were all in perfect condition. I took advantage of it by swimming faster, as they would change at any time,' Macarine, a native Surigaonon, said in an interview on Monday. Macarine's three-hour, 15-minute nonstop, unassisted swim made him the first person to cross the waters between Oloyan Island and Baybay in Roxas City. 'The endurance swim is part of my advocacy and promotion for clean seas and beaches, healthy lifestyle, and the local tourism of Roxas City,' Macarine said, adding it was his fastest swim yet. Born in Placer, Surigao del Norte, Macarine grew up in Surigao City and currently serves as a prosecutor in Bohol. On June 24 last year, Macarine also succeeded in his long-distance and open-water swim from Bugtong Island in Pio V. Corpus town to Ba rangay Matayum lagoon in Cataingan, all in Masbate province. 'Last year's swim in Masbate was more difficult as I encountered a strong current about two kilometers from the shoreline,' he said. The Surigaonon swimmer said he is now preparing for his next swim in July this year, covering 10 kilometers from Canada to the United States. Macarine's longest open water swim took place in 2017, covering 24.6 kilometers from Siliman Beach in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, to Tambisan Port in San Juan, Siquijor. It lasted 11 hours and 21 minutes. He also had two open-water swims in 2016 and 2017 in the United Kingdom and another six in the United States. Source: Philippines News Agency