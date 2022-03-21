﻿PHP2.4-M worth of marijuana uprooted in Sultan Kudarat

Authorities on Monday lauded civilians for providing timely and accurate information that led to the uprooting of some 12,000 marijuana hills of fully grown marijuana plants in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, over the weekend.

In a statement, Col. Tom P. Tuzon, Sultan Kudarat police director, said the uprooted fully grown marijuana plants were estimated to cost PHP2.4 million based on an estimate by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“The plants were seized and uprooted in Barangay Datalblao, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat by joint elements of the Columbio police office along with other law enforcement units and village officials on Sunday afternoon,” Tuzon said.

Leng Labuayan, the alleged cultivator who was nowhere around the plantation during the operation, will be charged for violation of RA 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022).

Tuzon said part of the uprooted marijuana plants were burned in the area, while several plants were taken down and submitted to the Sultan Kudarat police forensic unit for examination.

Tuzon urged the citizens to continuously provide the police with information that will help prevent criminal activities in the province.

Source: The Philippines News Agency