Phivolcs lowers Mayon status to Alert Level 1

MANILA: Mayon Volcano's alert status has been lowered from Level 2 (moderate level unrest) to Level 1 (low level unrest), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday. In its 5:30 p.m. bulletin, the Phivolcs said a steady decline in monitored parameters has been observed. Since January, the volcano generated an average of two to three earthquakes per day, most of which were related to rock fracturing processes. A significant slowing down of lava growth was also noted -- an average of zero to one rockfall per day. An average of 1,148 tons sulfur dioxide (S02) emissions per day was observed since January. The highest S02 flux so far was 2,394 tons on Jan. 22, and the lowest was 420 tons on Tuesday. Weak to moderate degassing plumes were seen this year, Phivolcs said. However, it said lowering the Mayon's alert status 'should not be interpreted that unrest has completely ceased.' Entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains prohibited due to perennial ha zards of rockfalls, avalanches, and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption at the summit area. Aviation authorities are urged to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. Source: Philippines News Agency