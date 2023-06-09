Philippines’ total external trade declined 18.6 pct in April

The Philippines' total external trade in goods dropped year-on-year by 18.6 percent in April to 14.34 billion U.S. dollars, with China remaining its top trading partner, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

Of the total external trade in April, the agency said 65.8 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods. The trade deficit amounted to 4.53 billion U.S. dollars, with an annual decrease of 14.9 percent.

China was the Southeast Asian country's largest supplier of imported goods, and also the largest export destination in April, according to the agency.

Source: Xinhua Finance Agency