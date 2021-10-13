Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Winds in Region 1, 2, MIMAROPA, 6, CAR (TC Kompasu) (11 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aborlan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguias, Calintaan, La Trinidad, Lasam, Narra, Pagudpud, Puerto Princesa City, Rizal, San Jose, Silay City
DESCRIPTION
I. Chronology of events:
7 October 2021
- 5:00 PM: The Low Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named
“MARING”.
- 11:00 PM: TD “MARING” continued to move erratically over the Philippine Sea East of Southern Luzon.
8 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: The movement of TD “MARING” remained erratic over the Philippine Sea.
- 11:00 AM: "MARING" slightly intensified while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea.
- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.
- 11:00 PM: "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm over the Philippine Sea.
9 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm (TS) “MARING” intensified further and remained a large Tropical Cyclone.
- 11:00 AM: TS “MARING” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it interacted with the circulation of “NANDO”.
- 11:00 PM: The large circulation of TS MARING began assimilating the remnants of NANDO over the Philippine Sea.
10 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm “MARING” continued to assimilate the remnant low of “NANDO”.
- 11:00 AM: “MARING” had merged with the remnants of “NANDO” and had moved towards north-northwestward over
the Philippine Sea
- 5:00 PM: Tropical Storm “MARING” is now moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan.
- 11:00 PM: It continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.
11 October 2021
- 2:00 AM: Tropical Storm "MARING" continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.
- 5:00 AM: "MARING" continued to move closer towards extreme Northern Luzon.
- 8:00 AM: It decelerated as it approaches the Luzon strait.
- 11:00 AM: “MARING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moved westward towards Babuyan Islands.
- 2:00 PM: STS “MARING” accelerated as it continued to move closer towards Babuyan Islands.
- 5:00 PM: It continued to move westward as it endangered Babuyan Islands.
- 8:00 PM: It had passed very close south of Camiguin Island, Cagayan.
- 11:00 PM: "MARING" made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan, and had moved away from the Babuyan
Archipelago.
12 October 2021
- 2:00 AM: STS "MARING" continued to move Westward over the Sea North of Ilocos Norte
- 5:00 AM: It slightly intensified and is over the West Philippine Sea.
LANDFALL
- Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan (11 October 2021, 8:10 PM)
II. Impacts as of 12 October 2021
a. RELATED INCIDENTS: 15 flooded areas, 8 of which have subsided, and 1 receding in Region 2, MIMAROPA, CAR; 4 rain-induced landslides
b. AFFECTED POPULATION:
-2 barangays
-478 families
-1,638 affected persons
-2 evacuation centres
-889 displaced (850 inside EC, 39 outside EC)
-1 reportedly dead
c. DAMAGES:
-24 roads not passable, 14 of which are already passable; 10 bridges not passable
-20 cities/municipalities experienced power outage, 10 of which power was already restored
-1 house partially damaged
Source: ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance