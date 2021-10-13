Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Winds in Region 1, 2, MIMAROPA, 6, CAR (TC Kompasu) (11 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aborlan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguias, Calintaan, La Trinidad, Lasam, Narra, Pagudpud, Puerto Princesa City, Rizal, San Jose, Silay City

DESCRIPTION

I. Chronology of events:

7 October 2021

- 5:00 PM: The Low Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named

“MARING”.

- 11:00 PM: TD “MARING” continued to move erratically over the Philippine Sea East of Southern Luzon.

8 October 2021

- 5:00 AM: The movement of TD “MARING” remained erratic over the Philippine Sea.

- 11:00 AM: "MARING" slightly intensified while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea.

- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.

- 11:00 PM: "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm over the Philippine Sea.

9 October 2021

- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm (TS) “MARING” intensified further and remained a large Tropical Cyclone.

- 11:00 AM: TS “MARING” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it interacted with the circulation of “NANDO”.

- 11:00 PM: The large circulation of TS MARING began assimilating the remnants of NANDO over the Philippine Sea.

10 October 2021

- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm “MARING” continued to assimilate the remnant low of “NANDO”.

- 11:00 AM: “MARING” had merged with the remnants of “NANDO” and had moved towards north-northwestward over

the Philippine Sea

- 5:00 PM: Tropical Storm “MARING” is now moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan.

- 11:00 PM: It continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.

11 October 2021

- 2:00 AM: Tropical Storm "MARING" continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.

- 5:00 AM: "MARING" continued to move closer towards extreme Northern Luzon.

- 8:00 AM: It decelerated as it approaches the Luzon strait.

- 11:00 AM: “MARING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moved westward towards Babuyan Islands.

- 2:00 PM: STS “MARING” accelerated as it continued to move closer towards Babuyan Islands.

- 5:00 PM: It continued to move westward as it endangered Babuyan Islands.

- 8:00 PM: It had passed very close south of Camiguin Island, Cagayan.

- 11:00 PM: "MARING" made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan, and had moved away from the Babuyan

Archipelago.

12 October 2021

- 2:00 AM: STS "MARING" continued to move Westward over the Sea North of Ilocos Norte

- 5:00 AM: It slightly intensified and is over the West Philippine Sea.

LANDFALL

- Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan (11 October 2021, 8:10 PM)

II. Impacts as of 12 October 2021

a. RELATED INCIDENTS: 15 flooded areas, 8 of which have subsided, and 1 receding in Region 2, MIMAROPA, CAR; 4 rain-induced landslides

b. AFFECTED POPULATION:

-2 barangays

-478 families

-1,638 affected persons

-2 evacuation centres

-889 displaced (850 inside EC, 39 outside EC)

-1 reportedly dead

c. DAMAGES:

-24 roads not passable, 14 of which are already passable; 10 bridges not passable

-20 cities/municipalities experienced power outage, 10 of which power was already restored

-1 house partially damaged

Source: ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance