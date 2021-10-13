Philippines, China – Tropical Cyclone KOMPASU, update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, PAGASA, PNA, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2021)

• After passing over Babuyan Islands (northern Philippines), tropical cyclone KOMPASU has entered the South China Sea and on 12 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located about 145 km north-west of the north-western coast of Luzon (northern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).

• The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reports nine fatalities and 11 missing people in Luzon and Palawan islands due to landslides and floods.

• According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 1,585 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated.

• KOMPASU is forecast to weaken, as it moves westwards over the South China Sea. It is expected to reach the eastern coast of Hainan Island (southern China), in the midday of 13 October.

• Several flood warnings and tropical cyclone wind signals No 1 and No 2 have been issued for northern and central Luzon, as moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the area in the next 24 hours.

Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations