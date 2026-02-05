Philippine Government Ready to Assist Filipinos Amid US Immigration Crackdown

Pasay city: The Philippine government remains ready to extend help to Filipinos in the United States seeking assistance amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. 'We've always advised our citizens that if you don't have a legal path, then it will be better for you to think about leaving the United States voluntarily,' Romualdez said in an interview in Pasay City. 'But if there is a legal path for you, then by all means, and we can find ways to be able to assist,' he added.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Embassy and Consulates in the US could assist by way of facilitating or finding an immigration officer that could assist in their case. Meanwhile, Romualdez reiterated that the US is not specifically targeting Filipino nationals in the implementation of stricter immigration measures. 'We've seen that on many occasions, that there's few Filipinos,' he said. 'Perhaps some of them were involved in some kind of criminal activity, that is what we are being told. And so, that's something that a country can exercise - their right to deport anyone,' he added.