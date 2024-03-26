PH welcomes ‘long overdue’ UN Security Council reso on Gaza ceasefire

MANILA: The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan. In a statement posted on X, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the resolution is 'long overdue and must be implemented by all parties immediately'. He underscored that the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave demands a 'swift and unified action' from the international community. 'I welcome the Security Council's decisive adoption of a resolution for immediate ceasefire, unconditional release of all hostages, and unhampered humanitarian assistance in Gaza,' he said. 'The prompt implementation of the measures contained in the resolution will urgently relieve the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire, and bring forth prospects for lasting peace,' he added. The UNSC on March 25 called for the immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramada n 'leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire'. It also demanded the immediate release of hostages and for ensuring humanitarian access to Gaza. Fourteen voted in favor while one member, the United States, abstained. Before this, the Council rejected a Russia-proposed amendment that would have called for a permanent ceasefire. Source: Philippines News Agency