PH, US Air Forces Conduct Series of Drills in Luzon

Luzon: Filipino and American aircraft conducted a series of exercises from Feb. 2 to 6 in various locations in Luzon as part of ongoing efforts to boost interoperability between the two services, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) announced on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the bilateral engagement featured a series of coordinated air activities aimed at strengthening cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and US forces, as stated by PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco. Units of the PAF and the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) conducted a bilateral bomber air patrol and live drop exercise from multiple locations, including the Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Tarlac City, and over the West Philippine Sea via the Luzon Strait.

Support was also provided by the US Special Operations Command Pacific and Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. First among the air drills on Feb. 2 was a live drop exercise involving two PAF FA-50PH fighter aircraft and two US PACAF B-52 bomber aircraft. Basco added that the exercise continued with an air defense scenario on Feb. 4, over the West Philippine Sea, focusing on airspace coordination, command-and-control integration, and joint operational response.

On Feb. 6, the activity culminated in a joint bomber air patrol over the West Philippine Sea and the Luzon Strait. Basco said this highlighted combined mission planning, airspace coordination, and operational readiness among the PAF, PACAF, and supporting US forces. She mentioned that these activities enhanced bilateral interoperability, operational readiness, and strategic cooperation through joint planning, coordination, and execution in a realistic training environment.

"Through these combined air activities and multi-domain support, the PAF continued to strengthen defense partnerships and reinforce its capability to safeguard national airspace and uphold sovereignty," Basco said.