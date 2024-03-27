PH to join sepak takraw World Cup in Malaysia

MANILA: The Philippines will send a 14-member team to the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) World Cup in May. The tournament scheduled from May 17 to 27 will be held at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Leading the country's campaign are Jason Huerte, Vince Alyson Torno, Rheyjey Ortouste, Ronsited Gabayeron, and Jom Lerry Rafael -- members of the quadrant team that won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Others in the line-up are SCUAA gold medalists Datu Ken Interino, Glendel Phori, and Mark Fuentes; Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Jerry Loquinario Jr., Batang Pinoy silver medalist Fif Bry Cabang and participants John Deryck Diego and Fritz Garsola; NCR Palaro silver medalist Elzid Chua and participant John Paulo Degallado. Also in the national contingent are coaches Rodolfo Eco, Gene Mark Saavedra and Emmanuel Escote, team manager Irene Virginia Tanchanco and Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation Inc. President Karen Claire Caballero. The Philippines won the King's Cup in 2016, beating Laos, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. Aside from this year's World Cup, the national team is also preparing for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) on Nov. 21-30 in Thailand, the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Source: Philippines News Agency